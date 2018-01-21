Four people are feared dead following a midnight herdsmen attack on Kikon, a village in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The suspected herdsmen are said to have stormed the Numan community around 1am Sunday, burning down the entire village and killing two men and two women.

The Adamawa state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack on Kikon and Dowaya, explaining that four people were killed in the incident.

Locals told that the attackers drove into the town on motor bikes and carted away food items and livestock belonging to the community, which is just four kilometers away from Numan.

A community leader, Dr. John Gamsa, said that, “The said deployment of five units of mobile police to the area has not helped residents.

“The army platoon drafted to this area are just sitting and watching while the herdsmen have their fill of blood.

“Since the IG deployed his men, the attacks have only increased. The Federal Government is not sincere enough in handling the issue, as it has not done anything to stop the attack.”

The attack on Kikon is the eighth of such in Numan and Demsa between December 2017 and January 2018, with death toll suspected to be over 100.