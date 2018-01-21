The Bauchi State Food Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative Union has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to contest for second terms in 2019.

The union stated that it was ready to buy nomination forms for the president and the governor to re-contest.

Chairperson of the union, Hajiya Kaltume Katagum disclosed this weekend during a courtesy visit to the Special Assistant to governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), Mansur Manu Soro.

“We want the president to continue the good work he started of the fight against insecurity, improving the economy as well as Social Investment Programmes.

“The Home-Grown Schools Feeding Programme has improved our general standard of living so much that our members who never touch N5,000 in our life today receive N100,000 directly into their bank accounts. Majority of us were not priveledged to even visit bank until President Buhari came to power,”she said.

She said that to show their appreciation to president Buhari, their members‎ have promised to contribute to his campaign in 2019.

“We sincerely thank the president, vice president, Bauchi Governor and National SIPs office for making our dreams a reality,”she added.

Speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Governmental Organizations and Social Investment Programmes commended members of the union for the visit.

He said that the federal and state government has introduced various programmes to assist Nigerians to better their economic situation because of the challenges posed by the economic downturn.