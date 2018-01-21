Towards 2019, Governor Nyesom Wike has said he does not need the Nigeria Police to rig elections for him, boasting that his stewardship will count when elections come.

Wike was speaking Saturday night at the Rivers State Police Command Thanksgiving in Port Harcourt where he warned security agencies against offering themselves as tools for election manipulation.

He told the police, “I won’t tell you to rig elections for me. Projects I am doing across the state will count. I know people are waiting for you. When you want to rig, the only security I have are the people.

“I have projects spread everywhere. That is the sacrifice we have made. I am monitoring and inspecting projects everyday, because I will continue to build my friendship with the people.”

The massive execution of projects across the state, he stressed, is intented to raise a generation of Rivers people whose onus it lies to defend their electoral mandate in 2019.

“Whether you are wearing black or t-shirt, Rivers people will be there. Whether you come with armoured vehicles, Rivers people will be there. This time, you will see women. Let me see how you will kill them that day. I am recruiting Rivers people to protect democracy,” he cautioned the police.

He pledged continued support for the Police on the insistence that it’s officers and men abide by the ethics of professional policing.

Rivers Police Comissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said on the occasion that cultism remains the worst security challenge in the state, assuring that the Police is partnering with other security agencies to enhance security in the state.

Outgoing General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Enobong Udoh, thanked Governor Wike for facilitating the successes of security agencies through his robust support.