Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has inaugurated the 80kw solar mini-grid electricity project which will provide uninterrupted power supply to Kurdula community in Gudu Local Government Area.

Malam Imam Imam, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor, said this in a statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday.

The statement quoted Tambuwal as saying at the inauguration that more than 500 households made up of 4,000 residents would enjoy enhanced access to electricity supply.

“Today’s event marks the beginning of a great collaborative effort toward ensuring sustainable growth through renewable energy sector development.

“It has now become absolutely necessary to take advantage of the ongoing renewable energy effort to ensure self-sufficiency in energy for economic development.

“Mini grid powered by renewable sources is the best option for us to expand electricity access in the rural areas where the national grid is not available,” the statement quoted Tambuwal as saying.

He added that his administration will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to expand areas of cooperation for the benefit of the citizenry.

Tambuwal, however, urged community leaders and residents to ensure adequate security for equipment.

He said the project was a key component of his administration’s rural development initiative being co-funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the German International Development Agency.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Dietmar Kreusel, had expressed optimism that the introduction of the solar mini-grid would expand access to electricity not just in Kurdula, but in other areas of the country.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Ketil Karlsen, said that over 1.5 billion people globally lacked access to electricity.

He also noted that many Nigerians do not have access to cheap, affordable and steady electricity.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Sulaiman Zarma, said the Federal Government was ready to work with partners on energy solutions.

He said the Kurdula mini grid electricity project was one of the six currently supported by Nigerian Energy Support Programme in six states of the federation.