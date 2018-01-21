The Muslim Sisters Organisation (MSO), has called on the federal and state governments to block all avenues through which illicit drugs are brought into the country.

The group made the appeal at the end of its 28th National Conference held in Sokoto.

The theme of conference is: “Muslim Women and Emerging Challenges.’’

MSO, in a communiqué signed by Dr Asiya Bagudu and Dr Hafsatu Shehu, Chairperson and Secretary, respectively of the communique committee, urged the government to establish more rehabilitation centres.

The group also appealed to the government to establish more guidance and counseling units, in order to effectively tackle the menace of drug addiction in the country.

“Government, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and religious organisations should engage youths in sensitisation and advocacy programmes to bring them out of addiction.

The group advised parents to watch and monitor how their children use cell phones to avoid abuse.

The MSO expressed worry over the high rate of divorce among Muslim women, adding that something needed to be done to address the situation.