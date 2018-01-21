The Ekiti State Government has elevated 18 Vice Principals to the post of Principals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also promoted are 7 Heads of Departments (HODs) to the post of Vice Principals.

The Chairman of the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Chief Abiodun Falayi, on Sunday told NAN in Ado Ekiti that the exercise was based on merit.

According to him, it is to fill the consequential vacancies left as a result of retirement of some teachers of secondary schools in the state due to age limit or length of service.

Congratulating the affected officers, the TESCOM boss charged them to remain dedicated to their duties and alert to their responsibilities.

The Chairman said government would continue to reward hard work and dedication to duty, while also not losing sight on punishing indolence and laziness.

He noted that most of the elevated teachers would be transferred from their present schools to new ones.

He directed the beneficiaries to ensure smooth hand over that would not negatively affect academic activities in their respective schools.

Falayi also solicited the continued support of all stakeholders in government’s effort to develop the education sector, stressing the importance of cooperation between host communities and teachers of schools in the State.