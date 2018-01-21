The Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos is to be re-organised by a new commissioner of police.

The Inspector-General of Polıce, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Mr Ibrahim Umar, to take charge of department.

The spokesman of the department, Mr. Pascal Ogazi, confirmed the appointment of the new commissioner.

He said the new police boss, Umar, was posted to re-organise the FCIID in Lagos.

Ogazi said that the move to re-organise the department followed several complaints about its operation in Lagos area.

“The I-G is not comfortable with the complaints, hence, the appointment of CP Umar to reposition the department for efficiency.’’

He described Umar as a commissioner, who had excelled in intelligence operations at different commands.

The also confirmed that Umar had resumed and met with all sections of the department.

The commissioner has briefed all the personnel on what is expected of them.

He told them that FCIID was a place of excellence in investigations which had long lost.

“He said his coming to the department was to see how they can restore the lost glory of the office in Lagos. He said the complaints brought before I-G about the department caused serious confusion.

“The Nigeria Polıce is one and all sections or units are supposed to speak with one voice. He warned the officers and men against land matters.

“That does not mean they cannot make arrest and investigate if there is a threat to life and other criminal matters about land. He also warned the men against human rights abuses,” Ogazi explained.