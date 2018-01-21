In his avowed determination to ensure that Gombe State comes top in education, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has approved the sum of N415 million for the payment of allowances of Gombe State University staff, purchase and distribution of JAMB-UTME e-Pin for 2018 examination.

The approved sum also include payment of scholarship to Gombe State students in over 70 tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Malam Isa Muhammad Wade, who disclosed this weekend, explained that the governor ordered the immediate release of the funds to clear the staff allowances and ensure that the JAMB-UTME forms are distributed accordingly.

The commissioner added that the governor’s gesture “is geared towards ensuring dedication and commitment to academic work to enhance motivation”.

He remarked that out of the sum, N300 million would go to settling arrears of allowances of the staff of Gombe State University, while N15 milion is to cover the cost of purchase and distribution of JAMB-UTME e-Pin, for 2018 examination across the state.

Wade also explained that N100 million is for the payment of scholarship to students in over 70 tertiary institutions in Nigeria.