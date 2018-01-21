The students of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in solving the rectorship crisis in the institution.

The students’ appeal was conveyed in a statement by Mr Samson Okoduwa, former Students Union Government (SUG) President of the institution on Sunday in Abuja.

The students had in 2017, staged a peaceful protest to the Federal Ministry of Education over allegations of high-handedness and corruption against the acting Rector Sanusi Jimah.

Okoduwa also urged Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to make public the outcome of the interview conducted for the position of rector in 2016.

He alleged that rector was running the institution as a personal office.

Okoduwa said it was high time a new and substantive rector was appointed in order to save the already sinking polytechnic.

“We are again reemphasizing our demand to President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in Auchi Polytechnic rectorship issue.

“The President should direct the minister of education to as a matter of urgency release the report of the already conducted interview in 2016 at Abuja and appoint a substantive rector for the institution.

“The delay in the release of the result/report and subsequent appointment of a substantive rector for Auchi Polytechnic is the millennium corruption.

“The aberration in the appointment of Jimah as acting Rector by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) should be withdrawn as the National Universities Commission (NUC) has never appointed a vice-chancellor for any university.’’

He said that an urgent step was required to salvage the institution.