The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, says that the electoral prospects of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has brightened owing to the “remarkable performance of his administration”.

Speaking during a radio interview in the state capital, Wike said the programmes rolled out by his administration have made the PDP popular among the electorate.

“If elections are held 100 times in Rivers state, the PDP will win. The chances of the PDP are even brighter in Rivers state as a result of my performance,” he said.

“I have projects located in all local government areas of the state. I have reasons in each local government area why the people should vote for me.”

He said his administration has invested in security through building the capacity of security personnel to fight crime effectively.

Wike said this led to the arrest of Don Waney, a criminal kingpin.

“If we do not work in synergy with security agencies, how would we have gotten Don Waney?” he asked.

“Whether we like it or not, it is incumbent on us to play our own part on security. I reeled out the data on security infractions during Amaechi to refresh the memory of the people.

“Don Waney did not start today. He reigned all through the Amaechi administration, what measures did Amaechi take to bring him to justice? We have tracked down Don Waney and brought him to justice. The state government funded the operation that led to the death of Don Waney. The president may have encouraged it, but the operation was funded by the Rivers state government.

“Don Waney accepted amnesty, but refused to abide by the tenets of the amnesty. It was at this point that the security council resolved to track him down.”

The governor also said that his administration had mapped out strategies to ensure that the state is insulated from various forms of security challenges, with a special focus on herdsmen menace.