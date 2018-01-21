South Africa-based SIATA Aviation is to partner with Bauchi State Government to establish a flying academy and research institute in the state.

Briefing newsmen yesterday at Government House Bauchi, the team leader, Captain Ibrahim Sheriff, said they were also working in collaboration with Ambro Afrique consultants on the project.

“The establishment of a flying academy and other projects is aimed at utilizing the Bauchi international airport to generate revenue. ‎We will incorporate the research institute with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University to train and create employment for the citizens,” he said.‎

The chairman of Bauchi State Investment Limited, Alhaji Aminu Musa,‎ said that the project would attract a lot of investors to the state.