The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has enjoined Women to take the lead in giving education and care to street urchins and Almajiri for a better future.

Mrs Osinbaji, made the call as a specially guest at the second annual event of an NGO, Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged of the Almajiri (MALPAI), in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MALPAI foundation is an NGO founded by the wife of Kebbo governor, Hajiya A’isha Bagudu.

She said women should contribute to the building of the lives of children especially provision of education, health care and equal opportunity.

She commended the MALPAI foundation for spearheading the drive to improve the living conditions of the Almajiri especially in the education, health and skills acquisition sectors.

She said women have been proud to be source of happiness and pride of the less privileged and called on women to expand the scope of support and assistance to children especially those with special needs.

A’isha Bagudu, said her mission was to build ensure children had access to education, enhance community development, alleviate the extreme poverty.

She said the foundation would not relent in improving the quality of trading among women and providing services to rural communities.

In his remarks governor Atiku Bagudu, said his administration would sustain support to self-help groups that were ready to improve the living conditions of the people.

He called on various groups and individuals to encourage children and youths for the future development.