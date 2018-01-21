Professor David Iornem, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards allowing Fulani herdsmen take over Benue State.

Speaking with The Sun, the APC Chieftain claimed that the president wants the “situation to degenerate so that he can declare a state of emergency in Benue.”

Iornem alleged that when State of Emergency is declared, Fulani herdsmen will be invited, “from all over country to take over the state.”

The former Third Republic Senator made the allegation while faulting Buhari’s directive ordering the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, following the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

According to Iornem, security operatives drafted to troubled communities still allow these herdsmen into the state.

Iornem said, “That is acting after the damage has been done. 73 people killed and other forms of damages recorded and he is sending the IG. The people are complaining that even the soldiers and police that are sent there are not really protecting our farmers ,they are there taking side, allowing more cattle herders to come in.

“The strategy we fear is that they will allow thousands of them to come in, after that they will begin to say let us negotiate. That was the strategy they used in Southern Kaduna. That fear is there.

“There is also the fear that the President may be planning to allow the situation to degenerate so that he can declare a state of emergency in Benue. Under that kind of situation he can then do anything.

“They will remove the governor , appoint an administrator who will do their bidding, then they will bring in Fulani from all over to take over the state.

“Is there no fighting inside APC? Is not the same party? Is there no fighting inside PDP, are they not the same party? It is about interest. If the President has interest in taking over the Benue valley for Fulanis, that is his interest. It does not matter if there is a sitting governor that is APC.”