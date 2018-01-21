Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose said the state will amend its Anti-grazing law to punish carriers of sophisticated weapons with life imprisonment.

The governor announced this at another meeting in a series he’s been holding to find a solution to herders, farmers clashes.

Stakeholders from the two areas killings by Fulani herdsmen had been reported in the last two weeks in the state converged on at the terrace of the Governor’s official residence.

The first attack reported to have taken place at Irele Ekiti actually took place on the Kogi side of the boundary according to this eye witness but the pregnant Tiv woman killed on Tuesday took place near Orin Farm Settlement in Orin Ekiti.

Complaints about the terrorising activities of the Fulani herdsmen were highlighted before the Governor, the Director of State Security Services and some top government functionaries on the high table.

Closing the meeting which lasted about five hours, the Governor pleaded for peaceful co – existence among Nigerians and called on the Federal Government to take a firmer stand to stamp out Militia herdsmen menace in the country.

The Governor also announced that his administration had concluded arrangement for the aerial video coverage of the hiding places of the Fulani herdsmen particularly in the forest reserves.