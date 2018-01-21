Mr Mathaias Hata, the General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), has said that the board was unable to meet its target revenue of N80 million in 2017.

Hata told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos that 2017 year was the board’s most challenging year.

He said that in 2016 their target was N77 million but that they generated N120 million instead.

He regretted that the board only generated N64.7 million out of its targeted N80 million in 2017 due to lack of equipment and gross under staff.

“Last year we marked many illegal structures for demolition but were unable to carry out the demolition exercise because of lack of equipment, ” Hata explained.

The general manager said that the board was expecting N30 million from their tenants but collected only N7.1 million due to recession.

Hata however appealed to the State Government to strengthen the board by way of equipment, increased staff strength and provide other logistic needs to enable it discharge its duties effectively.