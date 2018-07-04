The Post-Primary Schools Management Board in Adamawa has received 6,400 applications for employment to fill 1,514 vacancies in the board.

Julius Kadala, Commissioner for Education, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Yola.

Mr Kadala said that Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa had granted a waiver for the employment of 1,514 teachers in the board.

The commissioner said the governor felt it was necessary to boost the manpower in the education sector of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the waiver was granted to replace retired teachers and the dead.

Mr Kadala gave assurance that the ministry would be transparent and fair in the recruitment process.

He disclosed that it would take up to two months for the ministry to efficiently employ the most qualified teachers.

“We are going to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

“We are not going to rush, but avoid what happened in the past. In the end, we shall employ most qualified teachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ladi Banu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Water Resources, said the government had approved N160 million to complete unfinished projects in the water sector.

Ms Banu said that the need to boost portable water supply in the state was crucial.

She said the completion of the ongoing water projects would check the prevalence of water-borne diseases, particularly cholera outbreak, in the state.

She said the government was collaborating with the European Union and UNICEF, including other stakeholders in water supply, for the actualisation of the goal.

Mr Banu added that the completion of the ongoing projects would be facilitated through counterpart funding.

Also, Ahmad Sajoh, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed that the governor had assigned Yayaji Mijinyawa to oversee the affairs of the state Ministry for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology.

He said the decision was to ensure the ministry followed the death of Abdurahman Jimeta, former Chief of Staff to the Governor and the supervising commissioner for the ministry.

NAN reports that Mr Mijinyawa is the current Commissioner for Lands and Survey.