No fewer than 300 successful births have been recorded in Fufore Internally Displaced Persons camp hosting Nigerians evacuated from Republic of Cameroon in the past two years.

Mr Terry Igue, the Camp Manager and an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), made this known on Saturday while receiving a joint delegation of the ECOWAS Parliament and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on tour of IDPs camps and areas affected by insurgency in Adamawa State.

Igue said the camp was opened in 2015 with an initial population of over 5,000 people mostly from Borno, but reduced to 1,790 victims of insurgency following the evacuation of some of the IDPs to Borno.

He said the camp, which has a clinic, recorded over 300 successful child births, adding that referral cases from the camp to other tertiary health centres in Yola used to be handled by an international organisation, the International Rescue.

He said the organisation had left creating a vacuum on healthcare delivery in the camp.

Igue said that the camp has 252 tents and a school run by the Nigerian Army Education Corp.

He said the camp authorities had stopped cooking for the IDPs and instead give respective families in the camp bags of assorted grains including rice, soya beans, masa vita and maize on monthly basis to prepare their own food.

“Here we supply the IDPs with dry ratio on monthly basis,” Igue said.