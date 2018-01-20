The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has vowed that the state will appeal against the judgment of an Ibadan High Court which sets aside the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and Other Related Chieftaincies.

Ajimobi made the pledge during the inauguration of a block of classrooms donated to the Community Secondary School, Ajara, in Lagelu local government area of the state.

The gesture was shown by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Akinlolu Olujimi (SAN).

“Today’s judgment on the Olubadan Chieftaincy review will be appealed against immediately. Let me reiterate here that the review was an exercise that was well thought out. It is for the development and progress of Ibadan land and the people therein,” the governor said.

He added, “We will not relent in our determination to make Ibadan great and the greatness shall come through various ways; one of which was the Olubadan chieftaincy review that was conducted by a judicial commission of inquiry.

“The truth is that people are normally opposed to change and radical policies that will eventually be beneficial to them, but we shall get there. We will not be deterred or allow retrogressive tendencies to override the progress Oyo State is currently making.”

While commending Olujinmi for giving back to his place of birth, the governor said the development would go a long way to complement the efforts of the state government in developing the education sector.

He also advised parents to play their parts in giving qualitative education to their children in order to safeguard their future.

According to him, the event was another testament to the success of the School Governing Board (SGB) policy of his administration, adding that many schools had been transformed following the intervention of the SGB members.

He said, “Today, we are celebrating another milestone in the success of the SGB policy with the commissioning of this project. Our foremost lawyer and son of the soil, Chief Akinlolu Olujimi, has bought into our policy direction aimed at restructuring our education system.

“I enjoin you all to let us continue to work hand-in-hand to further change the face of education in our state. I’m elated that we have been getting positive results from our various policies on education. I, therefore, call on other people of means to lend a hand.”

On his part, the donor said that he was happy to contribute to the growth of education in his own community as he had decided to build another block of four classrooms in the same school.

He thereafter advised the students to concentrate on their studies so as to become great in the future and for them to also be in a good position to pay back to their communities.