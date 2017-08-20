The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has called for the immediate arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday, Ibrahim Gujung, national president of AYF, alleged that Kanu’s activities were responsible for hate speeches and tension in the country.

Gujung said Kanu’s utterances warranted the quit notice issued to Igbo living in the northern part of the country.

The group blamed the federal government for failing to take action against the IPOB leader, despite the fact he has violated all the bail conditions for his release.

“As the umbrella organisation of all youths in the north, we are worried of the descend to regionalism by major actors in the country but the federal government is to blame,” the statement read.

“Nnamdi Kanu has violated all his bail conditions but the judiciary has kept mute.

“The federal government on the order hand is allowing him to carry on as if he is operating a country with the Nigerian state.

“A character like Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed to hold the country to ransom the earlier government act the better.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on all those who, through their utterances or actions are doing what is threatening to dismember the country to desist from such, as we are better together as one indivisible country.

- Advertisement -

“We are of the belief that the federal government has the capacity to reign in all those threatening the cooperate existence of the country, the government must not fail in its duty in order.”

AYF also asked Buhari to sack the “cabal” in his government, sayind during Buhari’s absence, the cabal slowed down Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We are happy to see that Mr President has improved tremendously and our prayer is that Allah (SWT) will continue to strengthen him, hear our prayers so that he would now have the strength to carry on with the work that Nigerians overwhelmingly mandated him to do for them in 2015 ” the statement read.

“As critical stakeholders that have been praying and keeping vigil for your safe return, youths from the 19 northern states implore you to as a matter of urgency immediately send out the cabal that have been impeding the progress of your administration.

“This cabal that many referred as the hyenas and the jackals have been hindering men of goodwill in your administration from functioning properly including the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the earlier you send them away the better, before they derail your government.”