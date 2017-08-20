The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday called on the United Nations to prevail on the Nigerian government to fix a date for the conduct of a referendum for Biafra without further delay.

The group, which spoke after holding a rally at Ekwulobia in Anambra State, also insisted that it would boycott the Anambra governorship election, thereby debunking an earlier statement that it had accepted that its members would participate in the November election.

A statement by IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “We are not in Ekwulobia rally today to play Nigerian politics. Rather, we are here to show the whole world how serious and determined we are towards the restoration of Biafra independence.

“There will be no election in the whole of Biafra land. There will be no , no surrender because we have taken it as a point of duty to restore Biafra without war and anybody or group calling for war is doing that to his or her own detriment.

“We are calling United Nations and other relevant human rights organizations across the globe to prevail on Nigerian government to give us date for referendum to ascertain whether the people of Biafra want to stay in Nigeria or not.

“IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu is a peaceful and ordained movement that is bent only to restore Biafra independence. We are not fighting for our personal gain and we are only interested in Biafra restoration or nothing. As stated earlier, IPOB will boycott election in Anambra State.”