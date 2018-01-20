The Primary Health Care Centre in Kuje Area Council, FCT on Saturday said it targets to immunise more than 70,000 children against polio.

The Coordinator of the Programme in the council, Mr Haruna Agwoi, said this in an interview in Kuje.

According to Agwoi, the exercise is expected to cover all the communities in the area and achieve 100 per cent coverage.

NAN reports that children between nine months to five years are expected to be vaccinated against polio.

“Over 100 vaccinators will be engaged to carry out the exercise in the 10 electoral wards of the area council.

“We are targeting 70, 000 children to be immunised and only competent and licensed nurses are engaged to carry out the exercise,’’ he said.

According to him, out of the 100 vaccinators, regular teams have been deployed to normal vaccination centres, while 20 special teams have been posted to markets and other public places.

The coordinator also said that several vaccination sites had been designated for the exercise, adding that there were fixed centres in the Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in the area.

“We are targeting 100 per cent coverage and will do everything possible to make sure no child in the territory is left out.

“We have mobilised all our stakeholders and have put the necessary machinery in place to adhere strictly to standards that will ensure a successful immunisation,’’ he said.

He said the area council was committed to preventing polio and other avoidable diseases in children in the area.

The coordinator appealed to parents, traditional rulers and guardians to support the council in this regard by ensuring that all children in the area were immunised.