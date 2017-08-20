Katsina state government has concluded plans to train 8,000 farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state on the production of tomatoes.

Training, to be undertaken under the state Himma Project Agricultural Programme is in partnership with a private company called Agro Alala.

The chairman of the company, Mr Victor Bazugbe, made the disclosure on Sunday in Daura in an interview with NAN.

He said that the 10-year-programme, would involve the establishment of cottage industries in the 34 local government areas, adding that the farmers would be trained on extension services.

Bazugbe said his company would provide the farmers with the required inputs and guaranteed market for their products.

He added that the training would expose the farmers on modern farming techniques.

The chairman said the programme was aimed at employment generation and poverty eradication.

He stressed the need for the farmers registered for the programme to be committed to enable them reap the benefits.