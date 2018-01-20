The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, has advised Corps Members across the country to shun ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes, urging them to imbibe diligence, perseverance and honesty as necessary pre-requisites for success.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Scheme’s Acting Director, Press & Public Relations, Mrs. Adeyemi Adenike, on Friday.

According to Kazaure, who is currently on tour to Rivers State Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, in Tai Local Government area of the State, no one is immune against success, but there are procedures to follow in order not to run into crisis.

He urged Corps Members to utilise the opportunities of the on-going Orientation Exercise to add value to themselves in order to become responsible leaders of today and tomorrow, saying ‘Work very hard, try your best and let God crown your efforts.”

The DG also called on them to avoid any act that can spoil their reputation, that of their families’ as well as bring the good image of the Scheme into disrepute.

While cautioning the female Corps Members against indecent dressing, Kazaure appealed to them to be “be security conscious, avoid night party and unauthorized journey.”