The President of the Senate Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has personally commiserated with the wife of late statesman, Lawal Kaita.

Saraki who was in Katsina on Saturday visited the widow of the late former Governor of old Kaduna state.

The Senate President who shared pictures of his visit on his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki wrote: “Today, I was in Katsina, to offer my condolence to Hajiya Yalwa Kaita, the wife of the late Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Kaita, and his entire family.

“I pray that the Almighty grant the late elder statesman a place in Aljannah Firdaus.

Saraki also visited Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the Emir of Katsina to commiserate with them on the passing of Kaita.

He described the late former governor as a fearless and honest politician.

Kaita was also a former governor of the old Kaduna State between October 1 and 31 December 1983.

He was elected governor of defunct Kaduna State on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) from October to December 1983.

The deceased left behind a wife, children and grandchildren.