The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed joy over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London in United Kingdom but urged him to within the remaining two years of his present administration equip Nigeria Hospitals to the standard of the hospital where he received medical attention in London.

Recalled that President Buhari just returned back to the country at the weekend after being away for over 100 days to London where he was said to have received medical attention.

NMA in an eleven point communique issued and jointly signed by its National President and Secretary General, Professor Mike Ozovehe Ogirima and Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu respectively after their just concluded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna said it has “resolved to call on the President to utilize his positive experience in the health systems of other climes to impact on the health care system in Nigeria.”

On the medical flight abroad by Nigerians, Professor Ogirima said Nigerian doctors are competent to handle any form of ailment if enabling environment and good working tools are on ground, adding that the president may have sought for medical attention outside the shores of this country perhaps as a result of ill-equiped hospitals in the country.

According to NMA as contained in it’s communique, “the NEC observed with dismay the continuous low budgetary allocation to health leading to declining health care service delivery in the country.

“The NEC observed with dismay the worsening availability, distribution, development and utilization of human resources for health within Nigeria’s health system and the increasing trend of brain drain especially affecting the already weakened man power base in the country.

“NEC calls on government to implement the Abuja Declaration of at least 15 percent budgetary allocation to health and ensure timely release of funds with effect from 2018 budget and appealed to the National Assembly to fast track the passage of the bill on Residency Training Program (RTP) in Nigeria.

“NEC calls for the improvement in Epidemic control, preparedness and establishment of more Infectious Disease Hospitals (IDH) through out the country, and that the government to intensify efforts to improve funding on immunization services and further strengthen the collaboration between government and non governmental agencies”.