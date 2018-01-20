The Anambra State House of Assembly has urged ministries, departments, and agencies of government to submit their budget estimates for the 2018 budget bilateral interaction with the legislature.

The call was made on Thursday by the Chairman Committee on Finance and Appropriation as well as a member representing Anambra-east state constituency Hon. Obinna Chris Emeneka.

He said while moving a motion for adjournment that it was necessary to remind the MDAs that the annual budget bilateral talk was at hand and that the timetable for the interactive sessions would be released in no distant time.

Emeneka maintained that it was pertinent that they submitted their estimates to the relevant committees of the state assembly to enable the committees to have ample time to peruse as well as scrutinise the budget estimates and do the needful.

The lawmaker added that the budget bilateral talk is aimed at accelerating the passage of the budget as well as ensuring adequate deployment of resources to ensure proper implementation process.