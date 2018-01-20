The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it prosecuted no fewer than 116 traffic offenders for 311 offences in Bayelsa in 2017.

The State Corps Commander, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, disclosed this on the sideline of its 2018 Get-Together Party/Award Night on Friday in Yenagoa.

Igwe noted that about 412 traffic offenders were arrested in different locations in 2017, through its mobile courts, which were set up to enforce the rule of law on motorists.

The commander said that the prevalent offences included fake driving license, tyre and seat belt violations, phone calls while driving, and over-loading among others.

“Out of the 412 offenders that were arrested for over 311 offences in 2017, 116 persons were prosecuted while 92 were convicted,” he explained.

Igwe lamented that despite measures taken by the corps to educate the general public on the need to obey safety rules, many motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers still indulged in overloading and speeding.

He reiterated the corps commitment to safeguard lives and property on the roads, urging drivers to desist from violating the law guiding the use of roads.

On the Get-Together Party and Award Night, the commander said it was a social gathering to strengthen the corps relationship with stakeholders in the state.

Igwe said the get-together party, which featured award for officers and Marshals on best driver, zero tolerance to bribery, most diligent officer, neatness among others was to motivate the corps on the need for better service delivery.

Some of the officers and marshal that stood out are: Officer O. C. Okorocha, Marshal Olobi, who both bagged award for diligence, and resourcefulness award was clinched by Officers Imaah and Marshal F.S. Alali.

Others include beat driver, Officer Awudu, and neatness, Officer U.U Udoh among others.