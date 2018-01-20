Governor Samuel Ortom said on Friday that Benue State residents still live in fear and under the siege of the Fulani, three weeks after suspected herdsmen killed about 70 people in two local government areas.

“Let me tell you that our people are still living in fear and under siege,” The Nation quoted Mr. Ortom as saying at a meeting with APC governors on Friday in Makurdi.

“Living in fear because of the series of threat by Kautal Hore which started the threat seven months ago. They are not mere threat.”

Six APC governors visited Mr. Ortom to sympathise with him and the people of the state over the loss of lives and property during the New Year’s Day assault on Logo and Guma Local Government Areas.

State authorities conducted a mass burial for the victims on January 11 at a cemetery near the Air Force Base in Makurdi.

Governors reported to have made the trip included Simon Lalong, Plateau; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Yahaya Bello, Kogi; Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa; and Titilayo Tomori, the deputy governor of Osun State who represented Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The entourage was led by Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

Mr. Ortom told his guests that his government has evidence to substantiate its claims that herdsmen of Fulani origin were responsible for the attack, which has continued go generate uproar in the country.

“We have evidence against them, what we are saying is that federal government should arrest the leadership of Kautal Hore,” the governor said.

He said there is a semblance of peace for residents, but canvassed more support for a lasting solution to the prolonged crisis.

“We thank God that peace is gradually returning to the state,” Mr. Ortom told his guest according to The Nation. “But there are still pockets of challenges here.”

“We know the challenges will soon be over because our people are always alert to give useful information to security operatives around,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently sent the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to move to the state to quell the violence.

A committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also been raised to find a solution to the crisis.