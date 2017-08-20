At least two persons have been confirmed dead while three other sustained various degrees of injury today after explosive devices went off affecting travellers who were fleeing from Boko Haram terrorists along the Damaturu-Biu Road in Yobe State.

The explosive devices are believed to have been embedded along the road by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

An anonymous military source said that those affected in the explosion were travelling from Damaturu to Biu which is located some 121 Kilometers away from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital when they encountered the Boko Haram terrorists’ midway into the journey.

The source said the terrorists opened fire on the travellers who in efforts to escape from the scene stepped on explosive devices which went off killing two persons on the spot.

The three people injured in the attack were rushed to the Damaturu Specialist Hospital by security forces on patrol along the road this morning.

A hospital source at the accident and emergency ward of the hospital who confirmed the incident said the three have been treated and referred to the Federal Medical Centre Gombe on the request of a relative.

Today’s development has further cast doubt on the safety of the Damaturu-Biu Road opened for commuters last year with the recaptured of the route from the Boko Haram insurgents by security forces.

It has also increased fear along the only road connecting Borno and Yobe states to other northeast states of the country.

The Maiduguri-Gwoza-Yola Road and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road have long been opened for commuters but continue to record cases of Boko Haram attack and several travellers have either been killed or kidnapped by the terrorists.