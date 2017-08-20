Chairman, Oyo state Education Trust Fund, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande, has sought the cooperation of private tertiary institutions, private schools among others in providing one percent of school fees of each student and one percent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Akande who made the appeal in a meeting with education stakeholders at the fund’s office, assured that the fund gathered would be judiciously used to supplement the provision of good quality education in the state.

Reiterating that the receipt of the payments was to commence in September, she assured that both private and public schools alike were bound to benefit from the deliveries of the education trust fund.

- Advertisement -

“I want to assure the private school owners that effective strategy will also be put in place to ensure that all the private schools and the pupils/students benefit from the policy in the idea of what is good for the goose is good for the gander,” she said.

Speaking in the same vein, Executive Secretary, Oyo ETF, Mrs Adenike Okunade, stated that the fund aimed at ensuring successful completion of education intervention projects and promoting cutting-edge technologies, ideas, and organizational skills in education.

“We urge you to give this policy the widest publicity it deserves and religiously supply the fund with valid and reliable statistics as at when requested for. We also urge you to partner positively with the state government through the payment of one school fees and IGR to the fund’s account as the case may be with effect from September, 2017 when the Institutions are expected to have commenced a new semester,” Okunade said.