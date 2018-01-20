The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), said it has successfully researched and developed six traditional herbal products for the treatment of Ebola, malaria and other diseases.

NIPRD Director-General, Prof. Karniyus Gamaniel, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while presenting the score card of his eight-year tenure in Abuja on Friday.

According to Gamaniel, “NIPRIBOL,” a fixed dose combination drug was developed by the institute for the treatment of Ebola Virus Disease.

He also said that the institute had completed the Phase I study of the drug.

The DG said the institute had also developed “NIPRIMAL,” an anti-malaria for treatment of uncomplicated malaria, stating that the drug was also safe for use by pregnant women.

He said, “Another product developed by the institute, “NIPRD Oil,” could be used as a nasal decongestant, insect repellant, air freshner and an anti-inflammatory agent.”

“Others are – “NIPRIMUNE” an immune-stimulant which can also be used to manage HIV in Nigeria and “NIPRIFAN” for the treatment of fungal skin infection.”

Gamaniel, however, noted that excessive use of the oil could cause irritation.