As Nigerians await the assent of the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill currently before President Muhammad Buhari, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) on the reintegration programme for Libya returnees.

Governor Obaseki disclosed this when he received Edo State Commandant of PCN, Patriot Ayuba Hammed, at the Government House, Benin City, on Friday.

The Governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, said the support of the Peace Corps was required in empowering the Libya returnees.

“I want to liken your duties to that of Edo state government, which is empowering Libya returnees in the state by setting up skill acquisition centers, where they can truly acquire skills and be re-integrated into society,” he said.

The Governor commended the Corps for its involvement in combating social decadence in educational institutions in the state, saying, “one of the key areas this government is working on is to revamp basic education in Edo state.

“We are aware that the Bill establishing the Corps is awaiting assent. We are sure that when assented to, the Corps will train more people for employment.”

In his remarks, the Edo state Commandant of PCN, Patriot Ayuba Hammed, said the Corps aims to train, educate and re-orientate youths, particularly students on their leadership role in the society.

He said the Corps was formed due to the alarming involvement of youth in criminal and anti-social activities in educational institutions across the state.

Hammed said the state command of the corps currently boast of over 5,000 officers, both volunteers and regular officers, spread across the three senatorial districts, where they work with schools to actualise set objectives.

Recall that the Bill seeking to give legal backing to the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria under the leadership of Amb (Dr.) Dickson Akoh was officially submitted for presidential assent on 27th December, 2017.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja fortnight ago, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said the President was currently attending to the Bill, in accordance with standard procedure.

Upon establishment, the Nigerian Peace Corps seeks to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to the youths, in order to facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Services, Neighbourhood Watch, nation-building and other related matters.

The duties of officers are mainly at the educational institutions within the country, and to carry out other functions as provided in the bill.