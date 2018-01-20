The spiritual leader, Christ’s Chosen Church of God International (CCCGI), Most Senior Apostle Joshua Osasuyi, has urged Christians, especially ministers of the gospel to put in their best when doing the work of God.

Apostle Osasuyi urged the ministers on Thursday, during Day-3 of the 2018 CCCGI International Conference with the theme: “Evidence Of A Regenerated Life”, at the Church’s headquarters in Benin city.

The CCCGI general overseer said, God will bless everyone according to their work on earth, adding, “when you are building for God, God will build for you”.

Osasuyi who took his Bible lessons from 1 chronicles 22 verse 1—2, and 17 verse 1—4, commended ministers and called on their spouses to organise women and youths in their churches promote God’s work.

The spiritual leader, while speaking on the topic: “Plan”, told ministers at the conference that if they serve God diligently, they will not go hungry and will succeed as long as their plans are well thought out.

Other ministers that preached at the Day’s service were Pastor Peter Omoruyi who delivered his sermon on the topic : “Proof of Discipleship”, and Pastor David Otabor, who spoke on the topic: “Living Above The Storm”.

Meanwhile this weekend, Friday and Saturday by 3pm will be crusade at the church’s headquarters crusade ground in Benin city.