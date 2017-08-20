The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), has released new whistleblowing numbers to enable Nigerians and stakeholders register their complaints and feedback in the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) programme.

Mr Titi Olubiyi, Head of Communications, NSIA, released the new numbers to a team of Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), on facility tour of fertiliser plants in the country.

Olubiyi who gave the numbers as 08175777724 and 08175077775 said the old number (09098067946) would be reactivated to ensure the programme has three effective whistleblowing lines.

“These numbers can be reached from Monday to Friday. It is a desk established for enquiries, complaints and feedback from the public on issues concerning fertiliser manufacturing and distribution.

“This became necessary following variation in the price of fertiliser sold above the government approved rate of N5,500 for 50kg bag to the public,” Olubiyi said.

He urged members of the public to call the numbers to report any irregularity noticed in the programme to enable the PFI whistleblowing policy under President Muhammadu Buhari, succeed.

Plans are on for the establishment of a taskforce to be supervised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to combat hoarding, racketeering and adulteration of the product.

The taskforce which would comprise the Army, DSS, Police and other security agencies in the country, would be different from the security team monitoring the distribution and use of fertiliser raw materials by the blending plants.

The NSIA also known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund is charged with managing and investing funds on behalf of government in the PFI.

11 fertiliser blending plants have been revived under the PFI with Indorama Fertiliser and Chemicals Company producing about 50 per cent of the materials locally.