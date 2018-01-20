The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has applauded the House of Representatives for the recent passage of the much awaited Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB).

The civil society body in a statement noted that it finds such development worthy of commendation as it will, to appreciable extent, promote transparency, accountability and governance, as well as curtail monumental financial losses in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

It added that it is not unaware that the passage, which primarily aims at the restructuring and reformation of the nation’s oil and gas sector has set the pace for unbundling of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to establishing independent agency for effective operation and regulation of the sector and merger of its subsidiaries into an entity for appropriate supervision and coordination.

The centre also recalled that both the House and the Senate passed the PIGB for a second reading in June 2017 after which the leadership of the House set up the ad- hoc committee headed by Chief Whip of the House, Al-hassan Ado Doguwa, to conduct Public Hearing for stakeholders’ inputs to fine-tune the bill.

The statement read in part: “We are pleased that the passage is in line with overarching recommendations made by CISLAC during an engagement with the House’s ad hoc Committee on PIGB in October 2017, with subsequent commitments by the committee to get it passed, along with other outstanding PIG Bills, before the end of their tenure. We believe this passage comes in fulfilment of the commitments.