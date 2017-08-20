The National Association of Nigerian Students has expressed delight over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after a medical vacation in London.

Mr. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 103 days in London for medical treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

A statement by NANS’ President, Chinonso Obasi, on Sunday said students stood with the president through the difficult times and would continue to stand with him in prayers.

He prayed God to grant Mr. Buhari more wisdom, understanding and energy to enable him provide the necessary leadership needed to move the nation forward.

“As Mr President settles down, I will, in the spirit of comradeship and solidarity, mobilise the leadership of Nigerian students to pay a special welcome back solidarity visit to him.

“We will intimate him of certain developments in the nation’s educational sector and other issues of critical national importance.

“We urge the president to use the opportunity of his return to quickly introduce a new sense of vigour into his administration by re-positioning his cabinet for effectiveness and efficiency.

“There is need to bring on board, cerebral, competent, vibrant, contemporary and dynamic young people to stimulate the administration and revive the ailing economy,” he said.

Mr. Obasi also condemned the recent murder of lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and others who embarked on oil exploration in the Lake Chad region.

He appealed to Mr. Buhari to use his broadcast, scheduled for August 21, to address the indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities so that students could return to school soon.

Mr. Obasi, however, noted the critical challenges of the Nigerian universities and stressed the need to include Nigerian students in the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

He also called for the inclusion of students and youths in decision-making process on issues that concerned them, to enable them actively participate in such process and contribute to national development.