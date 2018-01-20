Stakeholders and members of the Farmers, Herdsmen Conflict Resolution Committee in Abia State have expressed worry over the inability of the committee to take decisive action towards stopping the menace of herdsmen in the state.

The members who spoke at the meeting of the committee on Friday at the police officers mess in Umuahia lamented that since the last meeting neither the compensation promised farmers nor the total stoppage of further destruction of farm produce by cattle has been enforced.

Addressing the meeting whose membership is drawn from security agencies, traditional rulers, town union executive, government representatives and farmers’ representatives, chairman of the committee and Abia State Commissioner of Police; Mr Anthony Ogbizi said everyone must work to ensure that the Benue State incident does not happen in the state.

He warned that no one should take the law into their hands or allow the provocation that would lead to unpleasant circumstances.

However, the traditional ruler of Oriendu Autonomous Community and chairman of Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Philip Ajomiwe, urged the committee to be proactive and match the resolutions with action.

He added that since the promise of compensation in previous meetings nothing has happened as the farmers were still counting their losses. Citing some biblical passages, the royal father argued that it was not right for the government to accept to pay compensation for damages while those responsible for the damage in someone’s farm or killings are allowed to go scot-free.