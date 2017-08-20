The Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Simon Bako Lalong, has described the homecoming of Mr President after his medical vacation as answered prayers for all peace loving Nigerians who believe in the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Governor Lalong in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Nanle, described President Muhammadu Buhari as one leader with an exceptional passion, with a long standing desire to bring the Nation out of the claws of corruption, insecurity and underdevelopment.

According to him, while Nigerians across the Globe were praying for Mr President’s recuperation, he was himself while recuperating, praying for the strength and grace to better the living condition of all Nigerians.

He commended the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for ensuring that there was no vacuum in terms of the provision of quality leadership during the medical vacation of the President.

He charged all Nigerians to continue to pray for strength for Mr President and for the peace and prosperity of our Nation.

Meanwhile, Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country after a medical vacation in London as a “good omen for Nigeria”.

The Emir told newsmen in a chat on Sunday in Jos that Buhari’s absence brought about some unnecessary insinuations and agitations that almost threatened the oneness of the nation.

“I am so glad, like any other well-meaning Nigerians, that Mr President is back to Nigeria hale and hearty to continue his good works, especially his promises to the citizens.”

“Now that he is back, we should as patriotic citizens, keep praying for him for more health and strength,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the prayers would enable the President to turn around the economy and the security of the country for the desired growth and development.

Muhammadu also called on Nigerians from all walks of life to give the President the needed cooperation for him to succeed in piloting the affairs of the nation to greater heights.

The emir assured that Buhari would prove his critics wrong by displaying his characteristic good nature of a principled and visionary leader who meant well for his country.

The emir, who expressed happiness over the manner Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo piloted the affairs of the nation in the absence of the President, described Buhari and Osinbajo as a “perfect team” for Nigeria.