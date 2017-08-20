The celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return after over 104 days of medical consultations with his doctors in London, United Kingdom, continued at Aso Rock Chapel, on Sunday.

Thousands of Buhari’s supporters had on Saturday turned out to welcome him back home leading to traffic gridlock on the Abuja Airport Road.

Celebrating the arrival of the president on Sunday, the church sang and rejoiced in Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was among the worshippers.

The Aso Villa Chapel’s Administrator, Rev Isaac Ambi, who presided over the service, said the church was happy that the president returned safely to the country.

“We want to rejoice with our father, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for the safe return of our president, Muhammadu Buhari. And we also want to thank God on how he has used you in piloting the affairs of Nigeria while the president was away,” he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Durosinmi Etti, who urged the worshipers to celebrate the Lord for what he has done in the president’s life, led the church to sing “What shall we say unto the Lord, All we have to say is thank you Lord.”

Prayers of thanksgiving were also offered in the three major languages by the immediate-past Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Deaconess Joan Ayo; Reverend Ambi and Mr. King Opuru.

A special songs with the title: “All Things are Working for My Good” was also rendered by the choir to honour the Lord for spearing the President’s life.

In his sermon entitled: “What is New for a Christian,” the church administrator, Ambi, using John 15:1-11 and Psalm 23, as anchor texts, urged everyone who has accepted Jesus Christ as one’s Lord and Saviour to continue to live life according to the dictate of Christ.

“A Christian life is a matter of relationship; knowing the rules and the regulation. So what is your relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ? We are supposed to have a kind of relationship that draws our strength from Jesus Christ,” he remarked.

According to him, one of the new things a Christian has include a new position, a new possession, a new product and s new focus.

“As soon as we receive Christ, we will experience the great exchange according to 2 Corinthians 32. So you have a new position because Jesus has taken the centre stage in your life and that is why a Christian must not engage in shady deals. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature,” he said.