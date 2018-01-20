The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota in Ogun State, Dr David Oyedepo, has advocated for a true change in the level of attention government is paying to the education sector if the nation must attain true development.

Speaking at the 12th inaugural lecture of the institution on Friday in Ota on the theme; “The synergy between language, discourse and the media in the construction of realities,” he said nothing best empowers the citizens better than knowledge, saying that the more enlightened people become the more the solutions they would proffer to the challenges facing the country.

According to him the events of the past few months across the country have clearly demonstrated that the country and its people were far and far behind what is tolerable among the comity of nations.

Oyedepo said: Nigeria needs a true change. The events of past few months have shown how we are far and far behind, we shall be part of the change. If you enlighten the people you are contributing to the pool of available knowledge and the more the people are informed the easier it is to solve our problems amicably.

Identifying Nigeria’s problem as fundamental in nature, Dr. Oyedepo lamented that it is pitiable that the country lacked adequate data on the exact figure of headcount of her citizens, saying that where data is not available they are mere guess works.

Addressing the spending pattern on education, he regretted that where government would set aside about N50 billion for local government a mere N10billion will be reserved for the education sector for a session, saying that invariable N40 billion would have been wasted through misplaced priorities.

On the quality of graduates being produced in the country, he also advised the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment for the educational system to produce quality graduates for the growth and advancement of the country.

The inaugural lecturer, Prof. Taiwo Abioye, the university’s former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said there was an urgent need to bridge the educational gap between the South and the North to stem the blood-letting and other forms of conflicts and criminalities in the North.

According to her, the North is really lacking behind in terms of educational development, saying these had contributed to the current problems, a breakdown of law and order in the area.

She said: “The present problem in the North, as far as education is concerned, is a gap between the North and the South and the Federal Government needs to take decisive steps in addressing the issue.”