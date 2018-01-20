Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in the State House, Abuja inaugurated National Sanctions’ Committee with the mandate to trace and freeze financial flows of terrorist funds.

Members of the committee are: the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyema, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others are Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Also in the committee are the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Director-General of Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

While inaugurating the committee, the vice president reiterated government’s commitment to eliminate terrorism in the country. The sanctions’ committee was first constituted in 2013 during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.