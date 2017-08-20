MINISTER of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Sunday, stated that the ministry will continue to deploy suitable technologies for the promotion of small, medium enterprises (SMEs) with a view to ensuring economic diversification and sustainable economic growth.

Dr Onu, who stated this at the African SME Expo held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, said application of science, technology and innovation across sectors would create direct jobs, contribute to growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), create new products and services create SMEs, transform workforce, improve living standards and enhance international trade.

The minister whose message was delivered by the Director-General, Federal Institute for Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Professor Gloria Elemo, said agencies of the ministry like National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), FIIRO, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) have established centres in different states to provide support to SMEs across the country.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Deputy Director and Chief Press Secretary (CPS), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, a copy of which was made available in Abuja, the minister said the agencies have trained and empowered so many entrepreneurs through their various technologies and innovative skills programmes.

Dr Onu said the ministry was aligning with the government’s economic diversification drive because diversification provided a nation with security and reliability to withstand the volatility that might happen because of reliance on one economic revenue stream.

He said the ministry was determined to discharge its mandate through the operation of its agencies to stimulate the various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

“Several technologies and Research and Development (R and D) results products have been developed by the ministry’s research institutions and are ready for commercialization”, he added.