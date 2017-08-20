Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, has described school debate as a veritable tool which stimulates the interest of students to read extensively while it also allows them widen their horizon.

Mujota, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Kayode Oduyebo stated this at the public presentation of a book titled ‘’School Debate Sustaining The World Standard’’ written by a Director in the Ministry, Martins Akinsola, said school debate helps students develop inquisitive mind which propels them to discover new things through reading.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Sefiu Rasheed, however decried the gradual decline of and youths no longer consider it serious.

Mujota however assured that the present administration in the state was set to encourage students to inculcate reading habits by establishing more libraries and furnishing the existing ones with contemporary and relevant books and other reading materials towards making students abreast of new knowledge in their studies.

‘’On our part we shall do everything humanly possible to improve learning and teaching environment in our schools. All public libraries in the State will be stocked with up-to-date materials,’’ Mrs Mujota assured.

While congratulating the author of the book, the Commissioner admonished him not to rest on his oars, enjoining other Directors in the Ministry to emulate him.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Occasion, Retired Justice Demola Bakare, commended the author for taking the courage to write the book, calling on government at all levels to promote individual talents and provide enabling environment that would promote book writing.

Also speaking, the Wife of the State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Olufunso Amosun, represented by Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunke Lawson, said the book would improve reading and debating among students, advising parent and guardians to inculcate reading and guardians to inculcate reading culture in their children and wards right from kindergarten.

The book reviewer, Mr. Debo Adeyemi, described the book as a veritable hand tool for students in literary and debating societies, as it would imbibe in them the art of public presentation.