Traditionalists under the aegis of Association of African Traditional Religions and Medicine Practitioner otherwise known as Iseese Agbaye has called on President Muhammed Buhari to seek orthodox solution to his health challenge.

The traditionalists said they were impressed by the president’s approach at tackling corruption and Boko haram insurgency for which they said they were ready to help him overcome his health challenge if the president was ready for a local solution for him to continue his good.

National President of the association, Chief Awoyemi Abinbola Oluawo made the call while speaking with journalists in Erin-Ile on Sunday on the side-line of activities commemorating the 2017 World African Tradition.

Oluawo congratulated the president and Nigerians on his return to the country after longer medical, vacation abroad.

“The reason we are facing many problems today as individuals and even as a nation is because we no longer appreciate our values, we no longer appreciate our culture, we no longer appreciate our tradition and even some people no longer like the colours of their skin which God has endowed us with.”

“Today, we prefer to seek western solution to every challenge we have, the solution to president Buhari’s health can be found in Nigeria, the efficacy of our traditional medicines cannot be underrated and that is why we are calling on the federal government to give full recognition to traditional religion.”

“In order to make the government realize the importance of traditional religion is the creation of Arts and Culture, which embrace museum and tourist centre like Ifa Agbonregun Oke Itase Ile Ife, Osun Shrine in Osogbo which are all brain child of African religion.”

“In view of this, we shall be very happy if the government can incorporate our members into board of the ministry.”

“This association will like leaders in this country to emulate the personal concern of the president for the people of this country. We all pray for the quick recovery of the president.”