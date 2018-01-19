Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ), said on Friday that the scheme was totally committed to its objective of unity and national integration.

Kazaure stated this during his visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government of Rivers.

He urged the newly sworn-in corps members in camp to see their deployment to Rivers as a call to national service.

“As you embark on this national assignment, ensure that you respect your host community in your place of primary assignment and do not engage in anything that will discredit the scheme.

“NYSC is all about unity and national integration; you must be good ambassadors of the NYSC and Nigeria.”

According to Kazaure, the NYSC initiated a Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) scheme to engage corps members in acquiring economic skills while in the orientation camp.

“SAED is an initiative of the NYSC, primarily to aid corps members in obtaining necessary skills that will encourage them in turn to pursue entrepreneurship.

“White collar jobs are difficult to get; so you must be prepare yourselves here in getting skills to also contribute in building the Nigerian economy.

“You are the future of Nigeria; you have to work very hard wherever you find yourself by doing your best to add value to the Nigerian economy.”

The NYSC boss urged them to be prepared and bear the minimal discomfort in the camp for 21 days.

He advised the corps members to be security conscious and avoid unnecessary journey during the national service period.

Kazaure commended the Rivers Government for contributing to the success of the scheme by developing infrastructure development in the camp.

He said that corps members deployed to Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa were in the Rivers camp because the number was not much to open the NYSC camps in those two states.

“This stream is just a spill-over; so the number is not much and there is no economic sense in opening camps in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, since Rivers camp has the capacity to contain them,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Sunday Aroni, the state Coordinator, informed the director-general that the state government promised and delivered on all projects in record time.

“The Rivers Government promised and completed four blocks of corps members hostels with 250-bed capacity, additional kitchen, expansion of dinning/viewing hall Between Nov. 14, 2017, and now.

“Others are expansion of the multipurpose hall and construction of three blocks of five one bedrooms for camp officials,” he said.

Aroni also disclosed that the state government had also approved the construction of a befitting camp residence for the state coordinator and the construction of two additional hotels and road network in the camp.

He stated that a total number of 2,369 corps members were registered in the 2017 Batch ‘B’ stream II orientation in the Rivers camp.

“This number is made up of 583 for Akwa Ibom, 495 for Bayelsa and 1,291 for Rivers,” he said.