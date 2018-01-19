President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reason why “he is not in a hurry” to take decisions.

Speaking when he hosted some top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa in Abuja, Buhari said his experience as a military dictator is one of the major reasons for his gradual pace.

Buhari told APC leaders that he is fully aware of the issues confronting the country and that he is guided by historical antecedents.

“I felt I had to invite you to let us eat together and I tell you that I am sitting here very much aware of the problem in this country. I will always reflect on historical antecedents,” he said.

“I decided to drop the uniform and come back here (to be president of Nigeria), so I have gone through it over and over again. This is why I am not in a hurry to do anything. I will sit and reflect, and continue to (operate) with my clear conscience.”

Critics of the current administration have accused the president of moving at a slow pace but he replied them saying he preferred going “slow and steady”.

It took Buhari six months to unveil his cabinet.