Dr Okechukwu Ossai, Director of Public Health, Enugu State Ministry of Health, has cautioned the residents to desist from bush burning to avoid influx of rodent into homes.

Ossai gave the advice in an interview on Friday in Enugu.

He said that avoidance of bush burning would reduce the number of rodents that entered people’s homes thereby preventing the spread of Lassa fever which is caused by infected rats.

He said: “the State Government had earlier this year warned that anybody caught indulging in bush burning would be severely dealt with.

“Bush burning will definitely cause rodents and rats in those bushes to find their ways into residential areas.

“Whenever we burn bushes around us, rats eventually run into our houses. They contaminate our food and other with their secretions, urine and excretions and this leads to contracting Lassa fever.”

The director called on the citizens to maintain hygienic environment, adding that it was important to cover all food to prevent rodents’ contamination.

Ossai further called on the people to always be careful and avoid contact with blood and body fluids to avoid contracting diseases.

He advised patients with any sign of fever to go to the nearest health facility for treatment.

The director explained that Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus.