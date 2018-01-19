Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the state was still under siege of Fulani herdsmen.

The governor dropped this hint to the visiting governors who came under the platform of Northern governors and Governors of All Progressives Congress, APC led by Shetima Kashim at the new banquet hall, Makurdi.

Among those who were in the delegation include; Simon Lalong, (Plateau), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello, (Kogi) and Mohamad Abubakar, (Jigawa) as well as deputy governor of Osun state, Chief Mrs Grace Titilayo Tomori.

Governor Ortom noted that there were still pockets of challenges in the state which needed to be nipped in the bud when the leadership of Miyeitti Ala are arrested and prosecuted.

The governor further said that people of the state still live in fear following the persistent threats by the herdsmen who he said were insisting to claim the Benue land.

“We thank God that peace is gradually returning to the state but there are still pockets of challenges here, we know the challenges will soon be over because our people are always alert to give useful information to security operatives around”.

“Let me tell you that our people are still living in fear and under siege, living in fear because of the series of threat by Kautal Hore which started the threat since seven months ago”, they are not a mere threat.”

“We have evidence against them, what we are saying is that federal government should arrest the leadership of Kautal Hore”.

While reiterating the state’s commitment Governor Ortom enjoined Nigerian leaders to always be sincere and truthful, this he said would make Nigeria takes its rightful position as the giant of Africa if leaders are sincere and stand by the truth.

“This country is blessed with great potentials to be great in the world and that is if we leaders should stop pretending but stand by the truth.”

He said that the crisis had made the people of the state to always be on alert and give useful information to security operatives.

Governor Shetima Kashim, however, used the occasion to lash at leaders of South and Middle Belt Forum who visited Benue and drew support for anti-open grazing law and insisted on the restructuring of Nigeria.

He expressed disgust that people were trying to make politics out of the crisis, stating that none of those people could say they know the problem of this state than the governor.’

The born governor who never condemned the activities of the herdsmen throughout his speech and during interaction with newsmen said problems were created by men and men can find a solution to the problems.

According to him, ‘sensationalism can not advance the cause of the issue, we should have the generosity of spirit to embrace each other’.

While saying, unlike the old generations of Chief Adebanjo that do not have anything to give to Nigeria again, Kasim said, ‘we are the new generation of Nigeria leaders not for some political dinosaur from Abuja or any part of the country to cause unnecessary issues.’

“All of us here are members of this generation, the future belongs to us not the likes of Adebanjo who was born 14 years after the amalgamation of Nigeria, Adebanjo will be 90 by April, he is living in the past, he is a political dinosaur”, he said.