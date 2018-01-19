The Taraba State Police has placed N10 million as reward for anyone who can offer useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of Mr Hosea Ibi, a member of Taraba House of Assembly.

This was disclosed by Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dave Akinremi, at a news briefing on Friday in Jalingo.

Akinremi said the command through the assistance of the State House of Assembly placed the reward to facilitate the arrest of the killers.

“Men of the command had put in place measures to track the kidnappers, before they carried out the dastardly act to divert the attention of security agencies.

“It is believed that the abductors killed the lawmaker to divert the attention of security agencies and to make sure they did not leave any trace that could lead to their arrest.

“We want to reassure all residents of the confidentiality of the information given to us in this regard,”

Akinremi , however, called on the public to remain calm as the command was doing all within its powers to guarantee security and public safety.

Recall that the late Hosea Ibi was abducted at gunpoint by kidnappers on Dec. 30, 2017, in his home town, Takum, and was found dead 16 days later, after an undisclosed amount of money was reportedly paid as ransom for his release.