Former governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday commended his successor, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, for achieving a lot despite the present harsh economic situation.

Oshiomhole, at the inauguration of 75 intra city buses purchased by the Obaseki-led administration in Benin, said he was proud of his successor for building on his legacy.

“I am humbled by your accomplishments and I am proud that we made promises on your behalf during the 2016 electioneering period and you have accomplished a lot of the promises.

“You are working tirelessly to industrialise the state and make life easy for the people.

“Many governors are complaining that there is no money and they are unable to pay salaries, but you have developed your own creativity to attract resources to the state.

“This reflects your competence and financial ability to develop the economy of the state, “ Oshiomhole said.

Obaseki, in his address, said that public transportation is a core strategic sector to focus on, as it impacts directly on the lives of the masses.

He said the purchase of the buses was to improve the transport service in the state and make fares affordable.

The governor said that his administration was working on phasing out rickety commercial buses in the state.

According to him, the government will also rehabilitate 70 old public intra city buses to increase the operational fleet to 145.

Obaseki said that the reintroduction of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency, rehabilitation of feeder roads, construction of an ultra modern bus terminal and prohibition of street trading were aimed at reducing traffic gridlock in the state.

He said one of the challenges facing the transport system was the absence of a regulatory body.

The governor said that his administration would soon enact a bill for the establishment of a regulatory agency for the state transportation system.

In her remarks, Managing Director of Edo City Transport Service Ltd (ECTS), Mrs Edugie Agbonlahor, said the introduction of the new buses was welcome.

Agbonlahor said the initiative would revitalise the Edo Comrade Bus Scheme and put smiles on the faces of the people of the State.

“The deployment of the buses is a timely intervention, as the Daewoo buses purchased by the previous administration have done seven years of their expected lifespan,” she said.

The State Commissioner of Infrastructure, Mr Osahon Amiolemen, pledged the commitment of his ministry to create a befitting head office for ECTS and more bus stops across the state.